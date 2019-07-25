Tottenham continue negotiations for Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham have not given up on their chase of Giovani Lo Celso.
The Londoners have been linked with Juventus’ Dybala this week but Standard Sport believe that Spurs remain in talks to sign Lo Celso as well.
The Argentine midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League all summer but Real Betis’ asking price has been an issue for Spurs. The La Liga outfit wants £67m for the midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy manages to lower the asking price for the goalscoring midfielder.
Pochettino could really use someone like him next season. Lo Celso will add goals and creativity to Spurs’ midfield. The 23-year-old bagged 16 goals last season.
Christian Eriksen’s future is uncertain and if he decides to move on, Spurs should look to sign Dybala and Lo Celso both.
They are different players who will add a lot to the side.
Spurs will be hoping to challenge for the title next year and players like Lo Celso could take them to that next level.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can agree on a fee with Betis in the coming weeks.
Lo Celso would probably relish the chance to play for Pochettino in the Premier League but he has recently signed a long term deal with the Spanish side and they will have the final say in the matter.