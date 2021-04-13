Tottenham considering move for Sasa Kalajdzic – Report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly started planning for the summer ahead.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Spurs will be looking to sign a new goalkeeper, right back and central defender when the window re-opens.

The north London club are also apparently keen to sign a backup striker for Harry Kane.

Spurs announced losses of £63.9million in November and they have been badly hit financially by the pandemic.

The primary aim will be to sell a host of players and raise funds and free up wages.

The likes of Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius, both joining on loans during the summer, won’t be around at the club next season.

Bale, who is costing Spurs about £250,000-a-week in wages, will return to Real Madrid, while Vinicius is set to go back to Benfica.

Vinicius did well for Spurs this season, managing 10 goals in all competitions, with most of his appearances have come from the bench.

However, Tottenham are unwilling to pay the £36m option to sign the striker permanently. They may look to negotiate and lower the asking price, but it seems they have already started checking on other cheaper alternatives.

One of the players under consideration is Sasa Kalajdzic who plays for Stuttgart. The 23-year-old is being considered as a potential backup option for Kane.

The 23-year-old striker has impressed heavily this season, managing 14 goals for the German club.

He has a contract at the club till 2023 and would cost around £16m, as per transfermarkt.

In other news, Peter Crouch believes that Harry Kane may not be granted his wish to leave Spurs in the summer.