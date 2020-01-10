Tottenham considering January move for Max Aarons

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the Norwich City full back Max Aarons.
According to Sky Sports, the likes of Everton and West Ham are keeping tabs on the youngster as well.
Aarons is very highly rated in England and he would be a superb addition to Jose Mourinho’s side. The Londoners are in desperate need of a quality right back.
Since Kyle Walker’s departure, the right back spot has been a weak link for Spurs. Aarons could sort out the position for the next decade.
The 19-year-old is very impressive going forward and he has shown his quality defensively as well. With coaching and experience, he could develop into a star.
The report from Sky adds that Norwich would be prepared to sell the player for a fee of around £30m and Spurs are considering a move for him this month.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make their move for Aarons in the coming days. They can certainly afford the asking price and Aarons has the potential to justify the fee as well.
The move could sort out a major problem for Mourinho and Levy must look to back his manager. In today’s market a player of Aarons’ calibre is likely to cost more than £30m and therefore Norwich’s asking price seems quite reasonable.
Convincing the player to join shouldn’t be too difficult for Spurs. It would be a massive step up for him and he will be able to work with a world class manager like Mourinho. Furthermore, the temptation of European football might be too difficult to turn down.