Tottenham considering a move for Youcef Atal

Tottenham are interested in signing the Nice defender Youcef Atal this month.
According to Le 10 Sport, Pochettino is looking to bring in the full back after losing trust in Serge Aurier. The likes of Atletico Madrid and PSG are looking at him as well.
The former PSG player has struggled in English football so far and Spurs are looking to bring in alternatives.
Kieran Trippier hasn’t been solid either and Pochettino knows that he needs to improve his right back position.
Youcef Atal is very highly rated in France and he should prove to be a superb addition for Spurs in the long run.
Pochettino has done well to develop young players during his time at Tottenham and he could be the ideal manager for Atal as well.
Tottenham fans seem quite excited about their defensive target as well. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and the reported move.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
