Tottenham considering a move for Divock Origi

Tottenham are considering a January signing to replace their injured striker Harry Kane.
According to Telegraph, Liverpool striker Divock Origi fits the profile and Pochettino will be given £50million to spend if he wants it.
Kane has been sidelined until March with an ankle injury and Son is away on international duty. Spurs’ title challenge could depend on their ability to bring in proper reinforcements this month.
It will be interesting to see if Pochettino makes a move for the Liverpool forward.
Origi is a squad player for Jurgen Klopp and he might jump at the chance of joining Spurs if he is offered more game time.
Also, the likes of Janssen and Llorente have been linked with exits and that means the Belgian is likely to play a lot until Kane returns.
Origi has 18 months left on his deal and therefore he is unlikely to cost a lot.
Having said that, Liverpool might not be willing to get rid of the player at this stage of the season. They have already loaned out Danny Ings and Solanke has been sold.
Firmino is the only recognised striker at the club right now. Klopp might not want to lose his attacking depth by selling Origi.
The report from the Telegraph adds that Jarrod Bowen and Jay Rodriguez have been looked at as well.