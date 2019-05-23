Tottenham considering a move for AC Milan’s Suso

Tottenham are apparently considering a move for the AC Milan midfielder Suso.
According to Tuttomercatoweb (report translated by SportWitness), Arsenal and Spurs are both thinking about the player this summer.
The Spaniard has done well in Italy since moving there and he could prove to be a good addition for the Gunners as well as Tottenham.
The former Liverpool youth talent will add creativity and goals to Pochettino’s side. However, the likes of Eriksen and Alli are already playing that role for the Londoners.
Unless one of them leaves the club this summer, a move for Suso would be quite surprising.
The Spaniard can play as a wide midfielder on the right as well. His style of play suggests that the AC Milan ace would thrive in Pochettino’s system.
The 25-year-old has 8 goals and 10 assists for AC Milan this season.
It will be interesting to see if Levy manages to agree on a deal with the Serie A outfit.
Suso has a €38 million release clause but Spurs are highly unlikely to pay that much for a player who is still relatively unproven at the top level.
Milan will have to put out a reasonable demand in order for Spurs to get the deal over the line.