Tottenham confirm two-year deal agreed for Whiteman

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed Alfie Whiteman has extended his contract until 2020. The young goalkeeper has been an occasion first-team player this season, having been selected by Mauricio Pochettino in the matchday squad for Premier League games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town. He was also in the squad against Watford in the League Cup.
Whiteman’s form at youth level has earned him a reward in the form of call-ups to the first-team and now a new two-year deal. Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm are Pochettino’s first and second-choice goalkeepers, but Whiteman could find himself in the senior set-up ahead of Paulo Gazzaniga if he continues to shine for the reserve side.
The 20-year-old, who has represented England at u16, u17, u18 and u19 level, has risen through the youth ranks to the fringes of the Tottenham first-team, making 10 appearances for the u18s, four appearances for the u19s and 19 appearances for the reserves. He could have a bright future at the club and has a glorious opportunity to prove it.
For now, all Whiteman can keep doing is standing out for the u23s and hope his form will learn him another call-up to the first-team.
