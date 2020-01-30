Blog Columns Site News Tottenham ready to move for Willian Jose

Tottenham ready to move for Willian Jose

30 January, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham are looking to sign Willian Jose before the window closes.

According to Independent, the player is keen on a move to the London club and Spurs will try to get the deal done.

Apparently, the 28-year-old player has a €70 million buy-out clause. It is highly unlikely that Spurs will pay his release clause and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a more reasonable fee.

Tottenham submitted a £10m bid for the player earlier but it was rejected and they are poised to return with an improved offer now. Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in a striker this month.

Harry Kane will miss most of their remaining games with an injury and Willian Jose could be a decent alternative.

The Real Sociedad striker can be a handful on his day and he will add more of a goal threat to the side as compared to Son or Moura.

Tottenham have already signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV this month and bringing in Willian Jose will certainly help them a lot.

They have an impressive set of attackers in Alli, Son and Moura already. Bergwijn and Willian Jose will give Mourinho some much-needed options.

However, they will have to deal with the loss of Eriksen, who has joined Inter Milan.

Report: Stoke City confident of signing Aston Villa centre-back James Chester on loan until the end of the season
Newcastle close in on Danny Rose, fans react

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com