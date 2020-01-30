Tottenham ready to move for Willian Jose

Tottenham are looking to sign Willian Jose before the window closes.
According to Independent, the player is keen on a move to the London club and Spurs will try to get the deal done.
Apparently, the 28-year-old player has a €70 million buy-out clause. It is highly unlikely that Spurs will pay his release clause and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a more reasonable fee.
Tottenham submitted a £10m bid for the player earlier but it was rejected and they are poised to return with an improved offer now. Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in a striker this month.
Harry Kane will miss most of their remaining games with an injury and Willian Jose could be a decent alternative.
The Real Sociedad striker can be a handful on his day and he will add more of a goal threat to the side as compared to Son or Moura.
Tottenham have already signed Steven Bergwijn from PSV this month and bringing in Willian Jose will certainly help them a lot.
They have an impressive set of attackers in Alli, Son and Moura already. Bergwijn and Willian Jose will give Mourinho some much-needed options.
However, they will have to deal with the loss of Eriksen, who has joined Inter Milan.