Tottenham confident of signing Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham are confident of completing a deal for Ryan Sessegnon this summer.
The Fulham ace is expected to leave this summer after relegation and The Times believe that he could be heading to Spurs.
The 19-year-old had a poor debut season in the Premier League and he will be determined to prove himself at this level in future.
Spurs would be the ideal move for him at this stage of his career. Mauricio Pochettino could be the man to unlock his tremendous potential.
The young winger can play as a left back as well and he will provide depth to the Tottenham side next season.
Sessegnon has the talent to develop into a leading star with time and his transfer should prove to be a solid long term investment for the Londoners.
The Premier League side are looking at the likes of Giovani Lo Celso as well.
It seems that Pochettino is determined to add to his squad this summer. The Londoners failed to sign a single player this season.
If they are to challenge the likes of Manchester City, they will need more quality and depth.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Sessegnon’s potential arrival. Here are some of the reactions.
bring this guy in too and our youth that we need is done plus 20 million would be a steal hes young with good dribbling i hope we can get both pic.twitter.com/Tl68JztlV1
— Jspurs (@Jspurs3) May 29, 2019
Blow the moths off the cheque book Mr Levy and get these deals done early next week, please, please, please 🙏🏻🙏🏻👏
— Nigel Hutson (@nhutson358) May 29, 2019
Get it done !
— Mártìn Mallan (@Martym67) May 29, 2019
Sure he wouldn’t prefer championship football? 🤔
— James H (@jameshall257) May 29, 2019
20th player this week…
— ηicк barry 🇪🇺 (@nickpixtxt) May 29, 2019