Tottenham confident of signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham are confident of signing the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

According to The Telegraph, he is a top target for Jose Mourinho and Hojbjerg prefers a move to Spurs over other options.





It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now. Southampton want around £35million for their star midfielder but Spurs want to sign him for less.

The report adds that Tottenham will have to raise money through sales this summer before they can invest in new players.

The 24-year-old will be out of contract next summer and he is likely to be sold this summer. Saints won’t want to lose him for free and it would be wise of them to cash in on the player now.

Hojbjerg is well settled in the Premier League and if he moves to Tottenham, he should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact.

Mourinho needs someone of his skillset and it would be the ideal signing for the Londoners.

Hojbjerg will help Tottenham dominate possession and control the tempo of the game. His arrival would allow the likes of Ndombele and Sissoko to venture forward and contribute to the attacking phase of play.