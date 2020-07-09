Tottenham confident of signing Kurt Zouma

Tottenham are looking to boost their defensive options in the summer and they are looking to bring in the Chelsea ace Kurt Zouma.

According to Express, the Londoners are confident of signing the French centre back this summer.





The report adds that Zouma is at the top of Mourinho’s list of defensive targets. Mourinho has worked with the player before during their time together at Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can agree on a fee with their London rivals now.

Express believe that Spurs are confident of signing the player for a fee of around £25m. Apparently, Everton are keen on the player as well.

The 25-year-old was regarded as one of the best young talents around Europe a few years ago and it will be interesting to see if Mourinho can unlock his potential.

He could prove to be a solid long term investment for Tottenham.

Chelsea are thought to be looking at defenders and Zouma needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. If Spurs can promise him that, then convincing him to join the club should not be too difficult.

It will be interesting to see where the Frenchman ends up this summer.

