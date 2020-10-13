Tottenham confident of signing Joe Rodon by Friday

Tottenham are confident of signing Joe Rodon from Swansea before the transfer window closes on Friday.

The Premier League side have had a bid rejected for the 22-year-old defender on deadline day and they are now optimistic about getting a deal done in the next few days.





According to Football Insider, the two clubs have held extensive talks over a transfer in the recent days and they have made some progress.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in the Championship and he could prove to be a useful addition to Jose Mourinho’s defence.

Tottenham have had an impressive window this summer and a centre back would complete their squad for the foreseeable future.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming days.

Apparently, Swansea want around £15 million for their academy product and that could prove to be a reasonable investment for a player of his ability.

Rodon has the talent to play for a Premier League club and he could learn from a world-class manager like Mourinho who will help the youngster fulfil his potential.

Also, playing alongside top-class players like Alderwiereld will help him develop quickly.