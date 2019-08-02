Tottenham closing in on the signing of Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are expected to finalise the signing of Giovani Lo Celso soon.
According to Italian Journalist Nicolo Schira, the transfer is close now and the London club are working out the last details with Real Betis.
Last details for Giovanni #LoCelso to #Tottenham. He will sign a contract by €4M a year until 2024. #transfers #THFC https://t.co/fKyCcUtJJB
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 31, 2019
Lo Celso is expected to sign a five-year contract with Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Apparently, Spurs will pay around €60m for the player.
It will be interesting to see if the transfer is confirmed soon. With just a week left in the transfer window, Spurs will have to move quickly to get the deal done.
Lo Celso has been linked with a move to Spurs all summer and he will be delighted when the move is complete. The player is thought to be keen on a move to Spurs.
The Argentine playmaker managed to score 16 goals for Betis last season and he will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack. He can play on the wing as well and his versatility will be an added bonus.
Spurs need someone like him at their disposal and his arrival will complete their midfield.
The Londoners have already signed Tanguy Ndombele to their midfield this summer.
Spurs will be hoping to challenge for the title and the Champions League next season and signings like these will certainly help them get to that level.
Here is how the fans reacted to the update from Schira.
