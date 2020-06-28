Tottenham closing in on Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez

Tottenham are thought to be keen on signing the Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez this summer.

As per Daily Mirror (via Express), Jose Mourinho is getting close to signing the player. Apparently, the Londoners can sign him for £16m plus add-ons.





It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to get the deal done. Vazquez is no longer a regular starter at Santiago Bernabeu and a move would be ideal for him.

The Premier League side could use some creative depth as well and the Spaniard wouldn’t be a bad option.

Vazquez will be a free agent next summer and Los Blancos are looking to cash in on him this summer. They do not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Tottenham should look to sign the player if the reported asking price is true. Vazquez has the ability to justify that outlay.

He will add depth and quality to Tottenham’s attack. The 28-year-old is an excellent passer in the final third and he is a good crosser as well. Furthermore, the Spaniard is hardworking and he contributes immensely at the back.

In theory, he would be the ideal Mourinho signing.

Some of the Spurs fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on him. Here is what they had to say.

We’re well short of wingers so makes sense 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Jamie Norris (@Nozza_LS) June 28, 2020

Interesting but another winger unless someone like Wilfried Zaha who’s proven in the prem, is a costly gamble. We need a back up striker surely?! — Dan Furmage (@DanielFurmage) June 28, 2020

Nice we need a right winger. — Benjamin R. Holmes (@benjaminrholmes) June 28, 2020