Tottenham closing in on Jack Clarke

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Jack Clarke from Leeds United.
According to Express, the Londoners are set to seal their first summer signing and Pochettino will splash £15m on the young winger.
Clarke impressed in the Championship last season and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League if the deal goes through.
Spurs would be the ideal platform for him to fulfill his potential. Pochettino is very good with young players and he would help the young winger develop further as a footballer.
Clarke has the potential to become a leading star for Spurs in future and this should prove to be a good long term investment.
Spurs need to improve their wide options and Clarke would inject some flair and pace into their attack.
It is unlikely that he will be a regular starter for them just yet but the 18-year-old is good enough to be a part of the first team squad and he would be a great option off the bench.
Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Lo Celso, Sessegnon as well. It seems that Pochettino is looking to improve his attacking options ahead of the start of next season.