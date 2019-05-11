Blog Columns Site News Tottenham closing in on Andre Gomes

Tottenham are closing in on the capture of Andre Gomes if recent reports are to be believed.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Londoners have already agreed terms with the player and they are willing to submit an acceptable bid to Barcelona now.

Apparently, they will pay around €30 million for the Portuguese midfielder.

Gomes is on loan at Everton right now and he has done very well for Marco Silva’s side all season. The Toffees will want to keep him at the club permanently and this news will come as a blow to them.

Before his move to Barcelona, Gomes was regarded as a world-class talent. However, the lack of game time at Camp Nou hurt his development.

He seems to be recapturing his form now with Everton. If Spurs manage to sign him, it would be a superb deal for them.

Gomes is worth a lot more than €30 million and Pochettino will be able to snap him up on a bargain. Spurs must take advantage of Barcelona’s desire to sell him.

Pochettino could use a creative central midfielder like him and his addition will help Spurs control games better.

Some of the Spurs fans have reacted to the report on Twitter and here is what they had to say about the 25-year-old’s potential arrival.

