Tottenham closing in on Andre Gomes

Tottenham are closing in on the capture of Andre Gomes if recent reports are to be believed.
According to Spanish publication Sport, the Londoners have already agreed terms with the player and they are willing to submit an acceptable bid to Barcelona now.
Apparently, they will pay around €30 million for the Portuguese midfielder.
Gomes is on loan at Everton right now and he has done very well for Marco Silva’s side all season. The Toffees will want to keep him at the club permanently and this news will come as a blow to them.
Before his move to Barcelona, Gomes was regarded as a world-class talent. However, the lack of game time at Camp Nou hurt his development.
He seems to be recapturing his form now with Everton. If Spurs manage to sign him, it would be a superb deal for them.
Gomes is worth a lot more than €30 million and Pochettino will be able to snap him up on a bargain. Spurs must take advantage of Barcelona’s desire to sell him.
Pochettino could use a creative central midfielder like him and his addition will help Spurs control games better.
Some of the Spurs fans have reacted to the report on Twitter and here is what they had to say about the 25-year-old’s potential arrival.
With another top class player as well like ndombele, to add to sissoko and winks, things will look alot stronger.
— graham (@grahamroon) May 10, 2019
Really happy with this as a squad player, Wanyama just hasn’t been the same sadly
— MagicalMoura (@ashleythezulu) May 10, 2019
A major upgrade over who we have right now in the middle(other than Sissoko). Still need to add more options to the central midfield, this is a good start.
— Stray Dög (@phreba) May 10, 2019
He’s class lads just what we need. Great passing range, energy and strong. Great signing
— Danny Norman (@dannynormanCOYS) May 10, 2019
He’s been outstanding for Everton, a really silky player who has proven himself in the premier league. I endorse this transfer!
— Owen Pugh (@OwenPugh) May 10, 2019
Watched Andre Gomes play on several occasions. He is a class player and will surely improve our midfield options.
— jamie bartolo (@jamiebartolo) May 10, 2019