Tottenham closing in Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Giovani Lo Celso according to reports.
Estadio Deportivo (translated by Sportwitness) believe that the transfer is 80% done.
Apparently, the two clubs met in Spain a few days ago and although the agreement is not complete yet, there has been clear progress.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to wrap up the transfer in the coming weeks now.
Tottenham have already signed Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record deal this summer and Lo Celso could cost more.
The former PSG player had a very good season in La Liga last term and he could prove to be a solid addition to Pochettino’s midfield.
The Londoners have quality creative options in the likes of Eriksen but Lo Celso will add a new dimension to their play.
The Argentine midfielder is not just a creator. He can score goals as well.
Lo Celso scored 11 goals and picked up 4 assists for Real Betis last season.
The 23-year-old can also play multiple positions and his versatility will give Pochettino more tactical flexibility.
Lo Celso can play as the number ten, a central midfielder and a right-sided winger as well.
Me thinks there’s already an agreement to sell eriksen and someone else, will be announced when we complete these transfers
— Gray Fortress (@lesliegan) July 4, 2019
Sessegnon next then onto selling some of those no longer required I’d guess.
— Anthony Heard (@AnthonyH7) July 5, 2019
Christ I’m loving Daniel Levy’s mid-life crisis!😙😙😅😅😂😂😂
— Will Ryan (@willjryan) July 5, 2019
it’s going through.
— Anthony Pepera ✏️🖱 (@otheranthony) July 5, 2019
Ok it’s definitely happening now.
— VAR=Good🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@OwenLloyd13) July 5, 2019