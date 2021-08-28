Tottenham close to signing Ilaix Moriba

According to Calciomercato journalist, Daniele Longo, Tottenham Hotspur are close to signing Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona.

He claims that Spurs are expected to close the deal by as early as today’s evening. The north London club are also working on a deal to sign Emerson Royal.

🚨💣 Non solo Moriba (chiusura attesa in serata): @SpursOfficial e @FCBarcelona_es in trattativa anche per #Emerson. Offerta è di 20 milioni, richiesta 25: si tratta @cmdotcom — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) August 28, 2021

The Independent journalist, Tom Kershaw, has claimed that Fabio Patarici, Tottenham’s Director of Football, is currently in Barcelona in an attempt to finalise the deal for Moriba.

RB Leipzig are also keen to sign him.

However, it seems, Spurs have moved ahead and they are closing in on securing a deal for him.

Update to this: Understand Fabio Paratici is in Barcelona in an attempt to finalise the deal for Ilaix Moriba. RB Leipzig are still pushing, too #thfc #fcb Tottenham are now also trying to negotiate a deal for full-back Emerson Royal, as reported by @mcgrathmike — Tom Kershaw (@trlkershaw) August 28, 2021

We covered a report today on Moriba where it was claimed that agreeing personal terms with the player would not be a problem.

The Catalan giants want a fee in the region of £17m (€20m) for the 18-year-old central midfielder.

The north London club sold Moussa Sissoko this summer to Watford already, while the futures of Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele are also in doubt.

Spurs are also aiming to sign a striker and the club reportedly will try to bring in a forward before Tuesday’s deadline. However, Tottenham’s attempt to sign Adama Traore is still up in the air.

Read: Premier League 2021/22 Week 3: EPL Results & Table