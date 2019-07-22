Tottenham close to sign Ryan Sessegnon after latest breakthrough

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham.
According to The Telegraph, there has been a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs.
Fulham are now looking to bring in the likes of Josh Onomah and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou as replacements for Sessegnon.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to get the deal over the line in the coming days now.
Mauricio Pochettino is determined to improve his squad this summer and he has already splashed out on Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke.
It seems that Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso could be in through the door next.
Sessegnon is highly rated in England and he will add depth and quality to the Spurs side. The youngster can play as a winger and a left back.
Pochettino could be the man to unlock his tremendous potential.
Sessegnon has the pace and flair to transition into a Gareth Bale type player in future. His development will certainly excite the Tottenham fans over the next few years.
The report adds that Spurs will pay around £20 million plus add-ons for Sessegnon. Apparently, Manchester United want to sign the player as well but he prefers to play for Mauricio Pochettino’s side instead.
