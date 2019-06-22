Blog Columns Site News Tottenham close in on Tanguy Ndombele, fans react

22 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Tanguy Ndombele for a while now.

Evening Standard are now reporting that a move is getting closer and he could be a Spurs player soon.

As per the report, both parties are confident of reaching an agreement and the Londoners are in talks with Lyon at the moment.

Ndombele is one of the best young midfielders in the world right now and he would be a sensational signing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The 22-year-old Frenchman will not only replace Dembele at the club, but he will also improve Spurs significantly.

It seems that Spurs will have to smash their transfer record in order to land the player. However, there is no doubt that it would be worth it.

Just like Van Dijk and Alisson for Liverpool, Ndombele could be a game changer for Tottenham. He could help them challenge for the Premier League title next year.

Daniel Levy must do everything in his power to land the midfielder this summer.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

 

