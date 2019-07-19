Opinion: Tottenham should make serious effort to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

Tottenham Hotspur have already made a big statement about their desire to compete in the transfer market by dishing out a club-record fee to sign Tanguy Ndombele.
Mauricio Pochettino is still looking to bolster other areas of the pitch, and signing a new left-back is one of his top priorities.
The Argentine have made a decision to offload England international Danny Rose this summer after he was not picked by the club for the pre-season tour in Asia.
French club Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing the left-back, who is on £60k-per-week wages at Spurs. The north Londoners are demanding a fee in the region of £20 million for Rose, and it is well within PSG’s budget.
The search for a new left-back is on, with the north London club being linked with a move for Brazilian full-back Ismaily. However, Spurs must put in all their efforts and hijack a deal for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney right under the noses of Arsenal.
The Gunners are heavily interested (have had bids rejected as well) in signing the Celtic star who has won four Scottish Championship titles with the Bhoys. However, they are reluctant to match the £25 million asking price for the Scotland international set by Celtic.
According to reports from Scotsman, Spurs are ready to hijack a deal for Tierney. And they should make a strong statement by moving for him.
First, Tierney is arguably the best left-back in the Scottish Premiership, and at 22, he has all the potential to be a top-class player.
He is solid in defending and is equally brilliant going forward. Tierney’s strength lies in providing dangerous crosses from the flanks.
The young defender is a quick learner and won’t get a better mentor than Pochettino if he is keen to take his game to the next level.
Spurs must sign him and snatching a deal right under Arsenal’s noses will add a different statement. This is the summer Spurs must show they mean business, and signing Tierney means exactly that.