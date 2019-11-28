Blog Columns Site News Tottenham can still sign Bruno Fernandes for £60m

28 November, 2019

Tottenham can still sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting.

The Portuguese midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Spurs in the summer but he ended up signing a new deal with Sporting.

According to a report from Record (translated by Sun), the Portuguese outfit are going through some financial difficulties and Fernandes has been made available for transfer.

Spurs will have to pay around £60m for the goalscoring midfielder.

Fernandes had an outstanding season last year with 32 goals and he has bagged 9 so far this season.

There is no doubt that the Portuguese international is an elite talent and he could become a star for Jose Mourinho’s side.

If Eriksen decides to leave the club at the end of this season, Spurs will need a creator. Fernandes is a complete package and he will add creativity and goals to the side.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the midfielder once again.

A January move could be ideal for the Londoners. They need new additions to get back into the mix for a top-three finish and Fernandes would certainly improve them a lot.

