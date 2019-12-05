Tottenham can sign Lo Celso on a bargain in January

Tottenham can snap up Giovani Lo Celso for a bargain fee if they make their move in January.
The Argentine playmaker is on loan from Real Betis and Spurs have an option to make the move permanent at the end of this season.
According to reports (via Football London), the Premier League side can save €8m if they move soon.
Betis vice-chairman Jose Catalan has claimed that Spurs will have to pay €40m for the midfielder if they make the Champions League next season. However, a January purchase can be completed for €32m.
It will be interesting to see what Spurs do. If they really see a future with Lo Celso, they should make a move in January and seal the permanent signing.
Levy has always been a shrewd businessman and it would be surprising to see him turn down this offer.
It is evident that Betis want the cash now and they are willing to give a discount in order to sweeten the deal for Spurs.
Lo Celso is almost halfway through his loan spell but he hasn’t made the expected impact so far. The 23-year-old player is still adapting to the league and his new team.
However, his talent and ability is beyond question. If Mourinho is convinced of his quality, Spurs might just break the bank for him in January.