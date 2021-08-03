Tottenham can now sign Simy for bargain £3m fee – report

Tottenham can sign alleged transfer target Simy for a bargain £3 million this summer according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

Spurs news went crazy yesterday when Harry Kane failed to show up for training.

The 28-year-old clearly wants to leave Tottenham this summer. And if he does, Nuno Espirito Santo will have a seriously difficult task on his hands to replace the England captain.

The north London outfit will undoubtedly target an elite striker but signing just one forward won’t be enough.

It could be argued that with the £100 million plus that they will undoubtedly receive for Kane, Nuno should look to bring in three centre-forwards.

Tottenham could sign Simy for a bargain

The Crotone striker is on Spurs radar as reported by The Telegraph.

And now Di Marzio suggests that the 29-year-old could be available for just €3.5 million (£3 million) this summer.

The Nigerian scored an incredible 20 goals in Serie A for Crotone last season – not bad considering his team finished second from bottom and got relegated down to Serie B.

£3 million would be superb value for Simy.

Tottenham fans will be expecting a marquee striker signing if and when Kane eventually leaves.

Read also: Tottenham reportedly quoted eye-watering fee for attacker

Nuno will undoubtedly give them what they want. But signing someone like Simy as a backup would be very smart business as well.