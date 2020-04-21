Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho in touch with Raul Jimenez’ camp

Raul Jimenez has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the recent weeks.
It appears that Jose Mourinho is very keen on signing the Mexican and he is ready to make a transfer promise to the player as well.
As per Footmercato (via Birmingham Mail), he will offer Jimenez a role that makes him the ‘attacking priority’ at Tottenham.
The Portuguese manager has already contacted Jimenez’s representatives to make them aware of his desire to sign the Wolves star.
Jimenez is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and it is no surprise that Spurs want to sign him. They are in desperate need of goalscorers.
Kane’s absence due to injuries has cost them this season and they cannot afford to head into another season with just one recognised goalscorer.
Jimenez is very good at scoring and creating goals. He would add a new dimension to Spurs’ play. Furthermore, his tendency to work hard and press from the front fits in with Mourinho’s style as well.
The Mexican is capable of holding on to the ball and bringing his teammates into the game. His ability as a target man will allow Mourinho to implement his usual game-plan better.
It would also allow the likes of Son, Alli and Kane to flourish.
The 28-year-old would cost a lot as Wolves are under no pressure to sell. He has 22 goals to his name this season.