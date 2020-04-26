Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho held talks with Thomas Meunier

Tottenham have been linked with the Belgian defender Thomas Meunier in the recent weeks.
As per L’Equipe (via Sportwitness), the player has now held talks with the Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and he was won over by the Portuguese manager’s desire to sign him.
Spurs need to add more depth to their full-back positions and Meunier would be a solid addition. Furthermore, the 28-year-old PSG ace is out of contract this summer and a player of his ability on a free transfer would be a superb signing.
Meunier will fancy his chances against Serge Aurier and he could hold down a starting berth at Spurs if he can adapt to the league quickly.
Spurs aren’t the only clubs after him and the Londoners should look to finalise the transfer as soon as possible.
As per the French publication, Daniel Levy is still not convinced about the player and he has not sanctioned the move yet.
The right-back is a problem area for Spurs and not signing someone for that position would be a mistake. Although Meunier is not the best option around, he will be a free transfer and his arrival would allow Spurs to spend on the other areas of their squad.
The Londoners need to bring in a quality attacker as well and they will have to use their limited resources carefully.
The signing of Meunier seems like a no-brainer right now.