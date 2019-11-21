Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho an admirer of Ruben Dias

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is an admirer of Ruben Dias.
The Londoners need to sign a defender soon and Telegraph are reporting that the 22-year-old could emerge as a potential signing.
Dias is highly rated around Europe and he would be the ideal replacement for Alderweireld/Vertonghen. The Spurs duo are nearing the end of their deals and they are expected to leave at the end of this season.
Spurs have the likes of Foyth and Sanchez at their disposal but they will need another proven defender. Dias could be the ideal partner for Sanchez at the heart of Tottenham’s defence.
The Benfica ace is highly talented and he has shown that he is capable of making the step up to the Premier League.
Dias was linked with several European clubs in summer and he is likely to cost a lot. It will be interesting to see if Levy is willing to back Mourinho in the market.
Spurs should look to make a move for Dias in January if they really want him. A January move would give the player some time to adapt while Alderweireld and Vertonghen are still at the club.
He will be under no pressure to perform immediately and it would allow him to get settled before the Tottenham defenders leave the club.