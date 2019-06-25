Tottenham best placed to sign Dani Ceballos

Tottenham are looking to sign the Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer.
According to a report from AS (translated by HITC), Spurs are best placed to sign the player.
Apparently, Ceballos is a priority target for Mauricio Pochettino.
The Londoners need to improve their central midfield options and therefore the interest in Ceballos makes sense.
Despite not managing to hold down a regular starting berth at Real Madrid, he remains an attractive option in the market. The 22-year-old Spaniard is an exceptional talent and he is showing that in the European Championship this summer.
Ceballos has been outstanding in the U21 tournament this summer.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to sign the player now. They are exploring the option of a loan deal as well if a permanent move is off the table.
Real Madrid cannot offer him regular football and therefore he should look to leave for his own good. He needs to play week in week out and Spurs could offer him that chance.
Also, Pochettino could be the ideal manager to develop him. The Argentine manager has done very well to nurture young players at Spurs so far.
Here is how the Spurs fans have reacted to the news.
Linked to everyone, signing nobody. Same ol spurs
— Dumayne (@Duma4ne) June 24, 2019
Can’t see this happening, all I can see us missing out on targets as usual.
— Ghost Nation (@jigsaw196) June 24, 2019
Please sign him he looks the real deal captain of the under 21 Spanish side looks like a Fabregas type player
— Adam Houckham (@adman1981) June 24, 2019
Hell yes, the technical baller we have been missing since modric left, passing is solid and can finish from 35 yards inwards
— JustJay (@90sBabyJRS) June 24, 2019
Another rumour…just great
— Philippe Walton (@PhilpotWalton) June 24, 2019