Tottenham begin talks with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s agent

Tottenham have opened talks with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s agent regarding a summer move.

The Southampton midfielder has been linked with a move to the London club in the recent weeks and it appears that Spurs are already preparing for the transfer.





As per Santi Aouna from Footmercato, the Premier League club have begun talks with the player’s representative, Pini Zahavi.

Hojbjerg has been a key player for the Saints since joining them and he should prove to be a good addition to Mourinho’s midfield. The Danish midfielder is adept at controlling the tempo of the game and Spurs need someone like him alongside Ndombele/Sissoko.

It will be interesting to see how much Southampton demand for their star midfielder. Hojbjerg was recently stripped of the club captaincy because of the speculations surrounding his future.

His deal with the club expires next summer and he has not committed to a new deal.

It seems like the player is angling for a move away and Spurs could be the ideal destination for him. The 24-year-old will be able to play at a higher level and with better players if he joined Tottenham.

Also, the chance to work with a proven winner like Jose Mourinho is likely to be tempting as well.