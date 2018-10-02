Tottenham vs Barcelona injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur host Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday aiming to give their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage a massive boost.
Spurs lost their opening game 2-1 against Inter Milan, while Barca ran out 4-0 winners against PSV Eindhoven.
Lionel Messi bagged a hat-trick in that game and he will be raring to go after playing for just 35 minutes against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday.
Tottenham face an injury crisis with Dele Alli ruled out, while Hugo Lloris, Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele are all doubtful.
The Catalan giants have left Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Malcom back in Spain, but the have travelled to England with a strong looking sqaud.
The two sides have met twice before in the semi-finals of the 1982 Cup Winners’ Cup.
The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in England, before Barca won the return leg 1-0.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Spurs: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Davies, Dembele, Dier, Moura, Eriksen, Son, Kane.
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Lenglet, Pique, Alba, Busquets, Coutinho, Rakitic, Vidal, Messi, Suarez.
Odds: Spurs 23/10, Barcelona Evens, Draw 27/10.