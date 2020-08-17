Tottenham and West Ham-linked Serhou Guirassy will reportedly be sold

Reported Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United target Serhou Guirassy wants to play in the Premier League, according to Sky Sports.

It has been reported by Sky Sports that Guirassy wants to play in the top flight of English football and is valued at €18 million (£16.30 million) by his club Amiens, who will play in Ligue 2 next season after getting relegated from Ligue 1.





The 24-year-old forward will be sold and his representatives are working hard to get him a move, with Rennes interested in him, according to the report.

L’Equipe reported in June of interest from West Ham in the forward, while Le10 Sport claimed in May that Tottenham are interested in the Frenchman.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Guirassy scored nine goals and provided one assist in 23 Ligue 1 matches for Amiens this past season.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United?

Guirassy is not a world-class forward, but he is a talented player who has progressed well over the years.

For the reported transfer fee of €18 million (£16.30 million), the 24-year-old would be a good signing for Tottenham or West Ham, with both the London clubs in need of a player upfront.