Tottenham and West eyeing up a move for Said Benrahma

Tottenham and West Ham are keen on the Brentford winger Said Benrahma.
According to Teamtalk, the Premier League duo have been keeping tabs on the Algerian who has been in fine form for Brentford.
Benrahma has 9 goals and 11 assists in 23 starts for the Championship side this season.
The player has been likened to Premier League star Riyad Mahrez and it will be interesting to see if the London clubs make a move for him this summer.
Brentford paid £5million for the 23-year-old winger and they will be looking for a hefty profit if they are forced to sell him.
Pochettino could definitely use some depth in the wide areas and Benrahma could be a superb signing for Spurs.
The likes of Lamela have struggled to perform consistently because of injury issues and Tottenham must look to address the situation in the transfer market.
They will have to improve their attacking depth and quality in order to match up to Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.
He has shown his talent in England and it seems that he is capable of making the step up to the Premier League now.
West Ham are also lacking in depth in the wide areas and Pellegrini should look to bring someone in at the end of this season.