Tottenham and PSG locked in talks regarding a move for Dele Alli

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is still pushing to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan this month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old midfielder wants to leave the London club and the two clubs are currently locked in talks.





Tottenham are yet to be convinced that the midfielder should be allowed to move to France this month but PSG are unwilling to give up on the transfer.

Dele Alli is *not* in the squad today. He wants to leave Tottenham, still pushing to join Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Talks on – Spurs are not convinced yet… but PSG won’t give up on this deal as reported on Thursday. 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #THFC #Spurs https://t.co/ufdHfSTurT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2021

SL View: Pochettino could revive Alli’s career

The French outfit are currently managed by the former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager played a key role in Alli’s development at the London club and he could be the one to help resurrect the England international’s career once again.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and he needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football.

Alli has started just one Premier League game for Tottenham this season.

A player of his calibre needs to play more often especially if he wants to cement his place in the national team squad for the upcoming Euros.

Spurs should look to consider a loan deal for the midfielder if they cannot guarantee him game time at the club during the second half of the season.

It would help the player regain his sharpness and also protect his value ahead of a potential sale in future.

It is evident that Mourinho is not impressed with the player and he recently questioned the lack of fight shown by the player.

Alli might not be able to win over the Spurs boss in the coming weeks and he seems frustrated with his situation at the club as well. A fresh start at PSG, even on loan, could give him some much-needed confidence boost.