Tottenham and Newcastle target Victor Osimhen wins player of the season award

Victor Osimhem has won the Lille player of the season award following his scintillating performance for the French club.

The Nigeria international was simply superb for the French side in 2019-20, where he scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

He joined the club as a direct replacement of Nicolas Pepe and took no time in settling in at his new club. He scored 13 goals in Ligue 1, the fourth highest in the competition.

Premier League interest

His impressive performance hasn’t gone unnoticed, and several clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United are vying for his signature.

Nicolo Schira, a well-known journalist, claimed yesterday that Lille want €60 million (£53.57 million) as a transfer fee to sell Osinhem this summer.

The forward wants a five-year contract worth €4 million (£3.57 million) a year and has been targeted by Serie A giants Napoli as well.

Osimhen’s agent, Ariyo Igbayilola, recently told TheCable that Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in the forward.

The global economic scenario has changed due to the pandemic, and clubs would struggle to fork out such a massive outlay for the young striker.

The youngster is undoubtedly a fantastic talent. He would be a superb signing for either Spurs or the Magpies, and it remains to be seen whether they can make a statement by securing his signature in the summer.