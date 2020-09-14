Tottenham and Manchester United leading the chase for Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and it seems that Premier League clubs are keen on the 23-year-old.

Reguilon was on loan at Sevilla last season and he needs to find a permanent destination for himself this summer. Real Madrid cannot provide him with regular first-team football and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.





According to Mail, Spurs and Manchester United are leading the chase for the player.

Reguilon is valued at £25m and both the English clubs can afford to pay that for the defender.

It will be interesting to see who comes forward with an offer in the coming weeks now.

Manchester United have Luke Shaw as their left-back but the former Saints ace could use some competition. Reguilon is a quality player and he could push Shaw for the starting berth.

Meanwhile, Davies is a reliable player for Spurs but he is not very good going forward. Reguilon is a more complete full-back and he would be a good signing for Mourinho.

According to Spanish outlet AS (h/t Sportwitness), Tottenham want the player this summer and Zidane doesn’t see Reguilon as a part of his first-team plans at Real Madrid.