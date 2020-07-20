Tottenham and Manchester United keen on Geoffrey Kondogbia

Tottenham are interested in signing the Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia this summer.

As per Foot Mercato (via Sportwitness), the 27-year-old is expected to be available because of Valencia’s financial problems and he could be a good fit for Spurs.





Jose Mourinho needs more physique and depth in his midfield and Kodogbia would add just that. He could be a really good partner for Tanguy Ndombele in theory.

Kondogbia has proven himself in Ligue 1, Serie A and in La Liga. He should be able to succeed in England as well. He has the technique and physical attributes to cope with English football.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners submit an offer for the player in the coming months.

Kondogbia is thought to be keen on a move to the Premier League. Therefore, convincing him to join shouldn’t be a problem.

Spurs have a more ambitious project than Valencia and they have a top-class manager in Jose Mourinho. Both factors will attract the player. Also, the Londoners have the resources to give him a pay rise.

Manchester United are thought to be keen on the player as well and Spurs should look to get a move on and secure his services quickly.