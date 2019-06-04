Tottenham and Lyon keen to wrap up Ndombele transfer soon

Tottenham are Lyon are looking to finalise the transfer of Tanguy Ndombele soon.
According to Le10Sport (report translated by SportWitness), Lyon want to sell him by the end of this month (within their financial year) and Pochettino is keen on sealing the deal quickly as well.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs manage to agree on a fee soon.
Ndombele is valued at around €80-100m and Tottenham are highly unlikely to pay that kind of money for the French international.
Daniel Levy is not famous for big money deals and he will want to negotiate a lower fee.
If the Londoners manage to pull it off, it would be quite a coup for them. Ndombele is a world-class talent who will improve Tottenham immediately.
He is the ideal replacement for Dembele, who left the club earlier this year.
Tottenham need to sign players like him if they want to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool next season.
Here is how some of their fans reacted to the latest reports regarding Ndombele.
