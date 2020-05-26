Tottenham and Liverpool submit offer for Victor Osimhen

Tottenham have been linked with the Lille attacker Victor Osimhen for a while now.

It appears that they have made their move to sign the player.

As per Area Napoli, Tottenham have offered €70m for the highly rated attacker. Furthermore, they aren’t the only ones to make the offer.

Premier League giants Liverpool have made a similar offer for the player as well.

It will be interesting to see where Osimhen ends up this summer. He is a prodigious talent and he has all the tools to develop into a world class player.

Whoever ends up signing him now will have a future star on their hands.

If Liverpool and Spurs offer same money for the player, it will be interesting to see who the player picks.

Liverpool are certainly the bigger club and the better team. Also, Jurgen Klopp is an excellent manager when it comes to nurturing young players.

On the other hand, Mourinho is a proven winner but his track record with youngsters is not very encouraging. Also, Spurs might not be in the Champions League next season.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Osimhen to snub Liverpool and join them this summer.

That said, Lille will have to agree to their offer first.

The 21-year-old forward has scored 18 goals so far this season.