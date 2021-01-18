Tottenham and Liverpool keen on Nicolo Barella

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have been linked with the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The midfielder has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and Calciomercato claims that the two English clubs are keeping tabs on him.





The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is highly rated in Italy and he could prove to be a quality addition to both Premier League teams.

SL View: Solution to Liverpool’s attacking problems or Dele Alli’s replacement?

Liverpool are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and someone like Barella could improve them going forward. The Reds have failed to find the net in their last three league games and they have struggled to create clear-cut chances as well.

The midfielder has picked up two goals and six assists in all competitions for Inter Milan this season.

Liverpool could use his passing and vision in the final third and the Premier League champions may decide to make their move for him this month.

However, Inter are unlikely to weaken their squad at this stage of the season especially when they are in a title challenge and Barella’s suitors might have to wait until summer to sign him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could use someone like him as well if they decide to cash in on Dele Alli.

The 24-year-old England international has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain after falling down the pecking order at the London club.