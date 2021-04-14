Tottenham and Leicester scouting Mikkel Damsgaard

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the highly talented young winger Mikkel Damsgaard.

The 20-year-old has done well for Sampdoria and his performances have attracted the attention of other European clubs. He has two goals and four assists in Serie A this term.

According to FC Inter News, Inter Milan, Juventus, Tottenham and Leicester City are keen on signing the young Danish attacker.

Spurs have been linked with quite a few attackers in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing.

According to the report, Damsgaard is valued at around €18 million but the Italian club are in no hurry to sell him.

Sampdoria are looking to hold on to the player for another season and they’re hoping that his value will increase in that time if he continues to perform at this level.

SL View: Damsgaard would be a solid future investment

There is no doubt that Spurs need to add more quality and depth to their attack and Damsgaard could prove to be a quality long term addition.

He has the talent and potential to establish himself as a first-team player for Jose Mourinho’s side and a move to Tottenham would be a significant step up in his career.

Meanwhile, Leicester would prove to be a good destination for the youngster to develop as well. The Foxes have done well to nurture the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison and they could help Damsgaard fulfil his potential.

The Foxes need to add some depth to their front four and Damsgaard could be a useful option for Brendan Rodgers next season.

€18 million seems like a reasonable fee in today’s market for a player of his potential and the youngster could end up saving millions for Leicester or Spurs in the future.

