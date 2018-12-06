Tottenham and Everton will have to pay around £89million to land Tanguy Ndombele according to Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas 

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is a wanted man in the English Premier League, with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur said to be keen on securing the services of the midfield powerhouse.
The Goodison Park outfit have already sent scout Martyn Glover to watch the 21-year-old, according to ECHO, while Telefoot claimed Tottenham had a bid knocked back for the Frenchman during the summer transfer window.
Ndombele continues to shine for the Ligue 1 side after an impressive loan spell from Amiens last season led to his permanent signing during the summer.
The box-to-box midfielder has four league assists and two Champions League goals to his name thus far this season, and with suitors set to approach Lyon for his signature in the coming transfer windows, club president Jean-Michel Aulas has slapped around £89million on the player’s head.
“We have received offers worth much more (than €50m),” he said whilst speaking at a Groupe OL meeting yesterday afternoon, as reported by Get French Football New.
“One can imagine that, if we were willing to sell, we could reach the level of transfer fee that Paul Pogba had.”
Pogba left Juventus for a Manchester United return in the summer of 2016 for a then-world record fee of £89million.
Ndombele is clearly not worth that much yet, but given the current inflated prices in the transfer market, it won’t come as a surprise if the moneybags actually pay that much to secure his services.
Everton have been investing heavily in the transfer market of recent, splashing £50million on Richarlison during the summer, while Gylfi Sigurdsson set them back £45million last summer.
It remains to be seen if they will be comfortable spending almost double of that fee on Ndombele who has only few professional games under his belt, and will clearly be a risk signing given the demands of the Premier League.
Tight-fisted Tottenham didn’t bring in a single player during the summer, and with their new stadium setting them back many millions, it isn’t likely that chairman Daniel Levy will be glad to meet Lyon’s asking price anytime soon