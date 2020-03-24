Tottenham and Everton target Patrik Schick admits Premier League dream

Patrik Schick has claimed that he turned down a move to Everton and Crystal Palace last summer. However, he still dreams of a move to the Premier League.
The 24-year-old is currently playing for RB Leipzig on loan after joining the Bundesliga side from Roma in September. He was also previously linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Czech Republic international has impressed during his time in Germany, where he has scored seven goals and has provided two assists for Leipzig.
Schick has claimed that he also discussed a potential move to Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke before joining Leipzig. However, he is attracted to England, and his latest comments will come as a major boost for clubs like Everton and Spurs.
He told iSport.cz : “When I left the Czech Republic, my dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that.
“Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest. Leipzig was absolutely the right choice for my career. I had also talked to Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke here in Germany.
“In England, there were Everton and Crystal Palace, plus Valencia in Spain.”
Both Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to bolster their attacking options for next season, and Schick could be a smart option for both Spurs and Everton.
Leipzig can sign him permanently for around £27million if they qualify for the Champions League again.