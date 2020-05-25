Tottenham and Everton target Marash Kumbulla available for €25-30m

Tottenham and Everton are keen on the Hellas Verona player Marash Kumbulla this summer.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via SempreInter), the Italian side are looking for a fee of around €25-30m for the player.

Both Spurs and Everton can afford to pay that for a player that interests them and it will be interesting to see who makes the first move.

Both sides could use someone like Kumbulla next season and the 20-year-old is a player with immense potential.

Kumbulla is wanted by other clubs as well and Hellas Verona will be hoping for a bidding war. It would help them drive up the price.

If they are to lose Kumbulla this summer, they will want to recoup as much money as possible.

With Spurs expected to lose the likes of Vertonghen and Foyth this summer, they need another centre back. Kumbulla has the talent to step in and make a difference for Mourinho.

He could be a squad player for now and then develop into a starter.

Alderweireld and Sanchez could be the starting pair for now.

As for Everton, they need to improve at the back as well. Ancelotti could do wonders with a talent like Kumbulla.

He has already improved the young players like Calvert-Lewin this season and he could help the Hellas Verona defender fulfill his potential.