Tottenham and Everton target Arkadiusz Milik already waiting for January transfer window

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has said that he is waiting for the January transfer window to open so that he can leave the Serie A club.

The Poland international was heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Premier League clubs Everton and Tottenham Hotspur showing keen interest in signing him.





Spurs were particularly keen to sign him as Jose Mourinho was looking to bolster his striker department this summer. He was earmarked as a back-up striker for Harry Kane, and the Polish striker was in talks over a £26million move before the recent transfer window closed.

The deal didn’t materialise. Spurs signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica instead.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs would be interested in signing Milik in January.

Everton were also reportedly keen on landing Milik especially after allowing Moise Kean to join PSG on loan.

Milik’s contract with Serie A club Napoli is due to run out next summer, and he has been left out of coach Gennaro Gattuso’s squad for the rest of the season.

Milik is now looking to secure a move away from the club in the January transfer window.

‘We’ll see where I go. At this point, I am not with anyone,’ Milik told Sportowefakty.pl.

‘Now, I’ll wait for the next transfer window and I hope the clubs can find an understanding.

‘Physically I’m fine, I have trained well individually. I will play matches with the national side. I wanted to appear in the Polish national team.”

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is also a keen admirer of Milik. He knows him well during his time in Napoli and it remains to be seen whether the pair could be reunited at Goodison Park in January.