Tottenham and Everton set to discuss surprising swap deal

Tottenham are keen on signing the Everton left-back Lucas Digne this summer.
According to Daily Star, Everton will only consider a sale if Danny Rose comes the other way along with some cash.
Digne has been in fine form for the Toffees this season and he would be a superb signing for the Londoners.
Danny Rose is 28 and he has been linked with an exit for some time now. If he decides to move on, Spurs will have to bring in a quality alternative.
The Everton left-back has been one of the best in his position in the Premier League this season.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. Swap deals are quite complicated and very few clubs have managed to get such transfers over the line in the past.
Digne might fancy Champions League football at Tottenham but convincing Rose to join Everton might be tricky.
The England international is good enough for a Champions League club and the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City could all use someone like him next year.
Meanwhile, Digne was signed for £18 million from Barcelona and it will be interesting to see how much Everton demand for his services.