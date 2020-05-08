Tottenham and Everton looking to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham are interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.
As per Telegraph, the 24-year-old has been a long term target for the Londoners and they could make a bid for him.
Hojbjerg has just one year left on his deal and Everton are keen on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with the Saints.
Hojbjerg is pretty underrated in the Premier League and he could prove to be a solid addition to Jose Mourinho’s midfield.
He will add composure and control to Tottenham’s play. The deep-lying playmaker will help Spurs control games better.
The Londoners need someone like him to dominate games. They have a very good box-to-box player in Ndombele who can drive them forward and provide defensive cover.
Hojbjerg could recycle possession and control the tempo of the game. He should be the ideal partner for Ndombele in theory.
The report from Telegraph adds that Spurs will wait until the pandemic is over before making their move. Their transfer budget is likely to be limited and they will make a decision on whether to bid for the player when the conditions are right.
Here is what the Tottenham fans had to say about the midfielder.
He learned a lot under Pep during his time at Bayern. Still I don’t get it way we ere trying to sign so many new CMs. We have bigger issues regarding our defense
— Robin (@Gosi13) May 7, 2020
Wow it’ll be some squad if all these chased players sign! Would love it but it’s just not the Spurs way 🤪
— Martin (@newson_martin) May 7, 2020
Ticks all the boxes for me. Young, last year of contact, premiership experience and has played top level team.
— Nick Davis (@NickDavis78) May 7, 2020
such an underrated player but still don’t see him getting a spot in the startin XI when we have moussa . lo celso playin in the same spot as well
— mantis (@mantis63735159) May 8, 2020
Get him in
— FrazZle👟 (@frasertom24) May 8, 2020