Tottenham and Everton keen on Giovani Lo Celso

Everton are keen on signing the La Liga playmaker Giovani Lo Celso this summer.
The midfielder joined Real Betis on loan from PSG but his performances have convinced the La Liga side to trigger a permanent move.
According to The Sun, Betis might still decide to cash in on the player this summer and Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.
Tottenham are interested in the Argentine as well. It will be interesting to see if Everton or Spurs manage to agree on a fee for Lo Celso.
Betis have had to part with £21.5million for his services and they will want to make a significant profit.
Having said that, the likes of Everton and Spurs can certainly afford to meet their demands.
Marco Silva needs an attacking midfielder like Lo Celso who can supply the likes of Richarlison consistently. The Argentine is an excellent passer in the final third and he has goals in his game as well. His signing will improve Everton going forward.
The 23-year-old has 16 goals and 4 assists in all competitions for Betis this season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Sigurdsson. Furthermore, Lo Celso can also play as a forward and a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Silva and Everton.