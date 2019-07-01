Tottenham and Arsenal want to sign Malcom

Tottenham are interested in signing the Barcelona winger Malcom.
According to Diario AS (translated by Football Espana), Arsenal are keen on signing the player as well.
The Brazilian joined the Spanish club for a fee of around €41m last summer but he failed to hold down a regular starting berth last season.
The La Liga champions are now looking to move him on and they would prefer to sell him to a Premier League club.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham or Arsenal make a move for him in the coming weeks.
Both clubs could use a winger and Malcom would be ideal. He needs to play week in week out in order to regain his form and confidence.
Spurs could offer him that opportunity and Pochettino could be the man to unlock his potential.
The Brazilian will add pace and flair to the Spurs attack for a reasonable price. Barcelona cannot expect to make a profit on the former Ligue 1 winger and therefore he is unlikely to cost a lot.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. A move would be ideal for him as he needs to play more often.
At this stage of his career, he cannot afford to waste away on the Barcelona bench for another year.
NO why not go for 17 year old Zagreb winger Antonio Marin or Saint maxim or Thauvin etc someone who is better & wants to be there at spurs
— Jade/SpursInUCLFinal (@Simons_spurs) July 1, 2019
Yes please..
We can’t let arsenal have him
— Mark Grant (@MarkGra90619749) July 1, 2019
@SpursOfficial is best fit for him as @llorentefer19 gone even with
— Aston Ogle (@AstonOgle) July 1, 2019
Should have come to Spurs in the first place…..
— Steven Gardner ⚽ (@deepwebdesign) July 1, 2019
No thanks, Son and Moura are better.
— •Jorge• (@gamaliel_gam) July 1, 2019