Tottenham offer Moussa Sissoko as part of deal to sign Weston McKennie

Tottenham have now offered Moussa Sissoko to Juventus in part exchange for Weston McKennie according to a report from Tuttosport.

At Sportslens, we covered a report from Tuttosport three days ago suggesting that Spurs had offered Tanguy Ndombele to Juve in order to tempt them into allowing McKennie to leave.

The Italian giants didn’t fancy the former Lyon midfielder, however.

So Daniel Levy has allegedly made the Old Lady another offer.

Moussa Sissoko offered to Juventus

That’s according to Tuttosport who claim that Tottenham are desperate to bring Mckennie, 22, to North London this summer.

Sissoko, who earns £79k-a-week (Salary Sport), joined Tottenham five years ago on transfer deadline day and has gone on to rack up 202 appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old clearly isn’t in the plans of Nuno Espirito Santo this season, however.

And one thing’s for sure, McKennie would be a big upgrade on the Frenchman.

The former Schalke man enjoyed a fine campaign with Juve last term, bagging five goals and two assists in 34 Serie A games.

During those outings, The United States international averaged one tackle and 0.8 interceptions per game.

The American made 22.2 passes on average and recorded a completion rate of 85.4%.

If Tottenham manage to bring him to North London this summer, it would be an really smart piece of business from Levy.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt and Who Scored.