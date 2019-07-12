Tottenham agree personal terms with Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are looking to sign Giovani Lo Celso this summer.
According to a report from Estadio Deportivo (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners have already agreed personal terms with the attacking midfielder.
However, the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee.
Real Betis value the Argentine midfielder at around €70m and Spurs have not agreed to pay up yet.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Lo Celso has done very well for Betis in La Liga and he could prove to be a superb addition to Pochettino’s midfield.
If Eriksen decides to leave the club, Lo Celso could be his replacement.
The Argentine will add creativity and goals from the midfield. He managed to score 16 goals for Betis last term and Pochettino could certainly use someone like him.
As per the report, Spurs are ready to pay him around £150k-a-week.
Clearly, Pochettino is serious about landing the player and it will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy agrees to pay up for his services.
Spurs have already spent a lot of money on Tanguy Ndombele and signing Lo Celso could prove to be difficult without a sale.